Emma Chamberlain Causes Stir In India Over Her Met Gala Choker: Here's What It's All About

Emma Chamberlain made a splashing debut at Met Gala 2022 in her red carpet look — but her choker from the French jewelry house Cartier gained more attention on social media.

What Happened: After pictures of Chamberlain from the Met Gala went viral on the internet, many Indian criticized the American YouTuber for wearing a piece of jewelry that belonged to an Indian royal — the Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala. Dressed in Louis Vitton, Chamberlain was seen wearing an antique diamond choker lent by Cartier that once belonged to the ruler of the princely state of Patiala in British India.

According to the Economic Times, in 1928, Singh decided to turn the world's seventh-largest diamond, the De Beers diamond, into a choker. For this, he hired Cartier and the necklace mysteriously disappeared after his son Maharaja Yadavindra Singh last wore it in 1948.

So i just found out emma chamberlain wore the maharaja of patiala’s necklace at the met gala… this is wayyy worse than kim wearing marilyn monroe’s dress. It has a deep and painful history attached to it. Very on theme, nothing screams gilded glamour quite like expropriation pic.twitter.com/XqqHwqusdU — 🦋 (@arianaspovv) May 7, 2022

Famously touted as the Patiala necklace, the necklace reappeared in London and then disappeared for some time before Cartier rebought it. It is believed that the necklace incorporated some 2,930 diamonds, along with the world's seventh-largest diamond worth 234.69 carats and a few Burmese rubies.

While it has not yet been substantiated that the necklace was 'stolen,' netizens thought it was 'disrespectful.'

This came after a clip on social media showing Emma Chamberlain prepping for the Met Gala describing the choker as "one of the most intense but beautiful pieces of jewelry" gained traction.

"This specific piece fits the theme so well because, during the gilded age, it was all about being extravagant. And I have never seen a more extravagant necklace," she says in the video. The Twitter account that posted it later went private, limiting the viewers.

photo: courtesy of Patou Cornette via Wikimedia