How To Get iPhone 13 Online At 50% Price Discount In India

Apple Inc's AAPL iPhone 13 – which was launched in India at INR 79,900 ($1033) for the base 128GB variant — is now selling at a massive discount of as much as 56%.

On Amazon.com Inc's AMZN, the smartphone is currently available at INR 68,900 ($891), a 14% discount from the inaugural price; Walmart Inc WMT-owned Flipkart has priced it at INR 52,300 ($676). Apple premium reseller Maple Store is selling the variant for as low as INR 35,513 ($459).

Why So Cheap?: This came as e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart entered the last few days of their online summer sale.

Amazon is offering various discounts to users purchasing the device, such as a flat discount of INR 12,000 on the iPhone 13, along with 5% cashback on using the Amazon Pay or ICICI Bank credit card. Other bank customers such as HDFC Bank HDB credit card owners will be eligible for a flat cashback of INR 5,000.

Flipkart is offering a flat discount of INR 10,000, and additional discounts if they hold an SBI credit card.

Similarly, Maple Store's price includes a series of discounts, cashback, and exchange offers on its website, where the iPhone 13 is available at a discount of INR 10,387 — which brings the price down to INR 69,603.

On top of that, the customers can avail of other benefits such as a cashback, exchange bonus, and a buyback value — all of which will bring the iPhone 13's price to 35,513 ($459), effectively.

Readers are requested to visit the official website of the sellers to get more details on available discounts and offers.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the shares of Apple closed 0.47% higher at $157.28 during Friday's session.

Photo courtesy: Apple