QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Looking For The Perfect Mother's Day Gift? Here's How You Can Get A Free iPhone 13

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 6, 2022 6:05 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Mother's Day is around the corner and offers are galore for those looking to buy a gift that your moms will cherish
  • Apple's iPhone 13 can now be bought free of cost with a trade-in option and subscription to Verizon's 5G subscription plan

Mother's Day is arriving this Sunday and Verizon Communications, Inc. VZ is providing you with an opportunity to bring a smile to your mother's face even if you have limited means at your disposal.

What Happened: Verizon now has an enticing offer for its customers, both new and current, under which they can get a 128GB iPhone 13 for select trade-in and select 5G unlimited plans. The 124GB iPhone 13 model is priced at $799 on the Apple, Inc. AAPL Store.

Alternatively, customers can choose to get up to $800, which can be used to buy a new 5G phone.

Verizon's unlimited 5G plan offers other freebies such as Walt Disney Company DIS, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Zulu, plus 600GB of Verizon Cloud storage and TravelPass. Subscribers to the plan can also get high-speed 5G Home internet at $25 per month.

"Our best 5G Unlimited plans offer up to $90/month of value – the most included value in the industry," Verizon said.

Related Link: Apple's At-Home Repair Kit Could Actually Cost You More Than Paying The iPhone Maker To Carry Out Repairs

Other Gift Options To Your Mother: Verizon's rival AT&T, Inc. T has announced a slew of offers for gifting. The company is offering 50% off on Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G, Galaxy Tab A7 lite and Galaxy Chromebook Go. No trade-in is required but the customer should pay for wireless service at $10 per month per device.

For moms who are avid readers, you can pick up Amazon, Inc.'s AMZN Kindle Paperwhite, priced at $105 at Amazon. It also comes with a three-month Kindle Unlimited subscription bundled.

Amazon is also promoting gift cards. Purchase of gift cards will be rewarding for buyers as well, as the e-commerce giant allows a $10 Amazon credit for any Amazon gift card purchase of $50 or more.

Or, if your mom just so happens to be really-finance savvy and enjoy her trading, you could also gift her a Benzinga Pro subscription.

Related Link: Here's How Verizon Plans To Beat Inflation

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Consumer TechiPhone 13Mother's DayNewsTop StoriesTech