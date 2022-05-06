Mother's Day is arriving this Sunday and Verizon Communications, Inc. VZ is providing you with an opportunity to bring a smile to your mother's face even if you have limited means at your disposal.

What Happened: Verizon now has an enticing offer for its customers, both new and current, under which they can get a 128GB iPhone 13 for select trade-in and select 5G unlimited plans. The 124GB iPhone 13 model is priced at $799 on the Apple, Inc. AAPL Store.

Alternatively, customers can choose to get up to $800, which can be used to buy a new 5G phone.

Verizon's unlimited 5G plan offers other freebies such as Walt Disney Company DIS, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Zulu, plus 600GB of Verizon Cloud storage and TravelPass. Subscribers to the plan can also get high-speed 5G Home internet at $25 per month.

"Our best 5G Unlimited plans offer up to $90/month of value – the most included value in the industry," Verizon said.

Other Gift Options To Your Mother: Verizon's rival AT&T, Inc. T has announced a slew of offers for gifting. The company is offering 50% off on Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G, Galaxy Tab A7 lite and Galaxy Chromebook Go. No trade-in is required but the customer should pay for wireless service at $10 per month per device.

For moms who are avid readers, you can pick up Amazon, Inc.'s AMZN Kindle Paperwhite, priced at $105 at Amazon. It also comes with a three-month Kindle Unlimited subscription bundled.

Amazon is also promoting gift cards. Purchase of gift cards will be rewarding for buyers as well, as the e-commerce giant allows a $10 Amazon credit for any Amazon gift card purchase of $50 or more.

Or, if your mom just so happens to be really-finance savvy and enjoy her trading, you could also gift her a Benzinga Pro subscription.

