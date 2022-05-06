What's Going On With AutoCanada Shares Today

- AutoCanada Inc. ACQ AOCIF was downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform, and the price target was lowered to C$37 from C$52 by National Bank analyst Maxim Sytchev.
- The analyst believes that AutoCanada's management continues to execute well, but the shares will have a challenge recapturing the prior highs amid higher inflation.
- Recently, Canaccord analyst Luke Hannan has lowered AutoCanada's price target to C$55 from C$60 while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares.
- Price Action: ACQ shares are trading higher by 4.39% at C$30.47 on TSX on the last check Friday.
