What's Going On With AutoCanada Shares Today

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 6, 2022 1:36 PM | 1 min read
  • AutoCanada Inc. ACQ AOCIF was downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform, and the price target was lowered to C$37 from C$52 by National Bank analyst Maxim Sytchev.
  • The analyst believes that AutoCanada's management continues to execute well, but the shares will have a challenge recapturing the prior highs amid higher inflation.
  • Recently, Canaccord analyst Luke Hannan has lowered AutoCanada's price target to C$55 from C$60 while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: ACQ shares are trading higher by 4.39% at C$30.47 on TSX on the last check Friday.

