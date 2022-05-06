Chinese Analyst Who Projected Bearish Reports On Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Returns To Twitter

- The former China strategist at Bocom International Holdings was active again on Twitter, Inc TWTR with a forecast on the Nasdaq index, just days after he exited the state-owned brokerage following a ban by Chinese social media, Bloomberg reports.
- Hong Hao posted a chart on Twitter that compared the Nasdaq's bubble in 2000 to its latest performance to imply that the gauge might have peaked.
- Hong also changed his profile description on his profession to ex-Bocom on Twitter, where he has nearly 28,000 followers.
- Tencent Holding Ltd's TCEHY WeChat and Weibo Corporation WB suspended Hong's accounts recently.
- The suspension followed Hong's recent bearish reports on the country and U.S. listed Chinese stocks like Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, NIO Inc NIO, and Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY.
- Hong later left Bocom after spending a decade at the firm.
- China has censored social media posts related to its lockdowns.
- The benchmark CSI 300 Index fell to a two-year low last week and has slumped 21% in 2021, making it one of the world's worst-performing equity gauges.
- However, the state-run media continues to publish articles projecting confidence in markets.
