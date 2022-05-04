QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Chinese Analyst Who Highlighted Delisting Risks For US-Listed Companies Like Alibaba Suddenly Leaves State-Owned Brokerage

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 4, 2022 6:55 AM | 1 min read

One of China's most prominent and outspoken market analysts has quietly left the state-owned brokerage he was employed at, days after his Chinese social media accounts were suspended, according to a Reuters report.

The Hong Kong-based Hong Hao was the managing director and head of research at Bocom International Holdings, the securities unit of the government-owned Bank of Communications Company.

See Also: People In Shanghai Use NFTs To Skirt Censorship And Record Harsh COVID-19 Lockdown Experiences

This comes days after Hao's WeChat and Weibo Chinese microblogging website accounts were censored following a series of downbeat commentaries.

Brokerage spokesperson told Reuters that "Mr. Hong Hao has resigned due to personal reasons" and declined to elaborate any further. 

The Reuters report further highlighted that the two research notes issued by Hong in the last two months, whose online versions were mailed earlier to media, were inaccessible as of Wednesday. The research notes highlighted the risks of a capital flight from China and the looming delisting risks of US-listed Chinese companies such as Alibaba Group Holding BABA, Nio Inc NIO, and Tencent Holdings TCEHY.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ChinaChinese stocksHong HaoAsiaNewsPoliticsMarketsMediaGeneral