One of China's most prominent and outspoken market analysts has quietly left the state-owned brokerage he was employed at, days after his Chinese social media accounts were suspended, according to a Reuters report.

The Hong Kong-based Hong Hao was the managing director and head of research at Bocom International Holdings, the securities unit of the government-owned Bank of Communications Company.

See Also: People In Shanghai Use NFTs To Skirt Censorship And Record Harsh COVID-19 Lockdown Experiences

This comes days after Hao's WeChat and Weibo Chinese microblogging website accounts were censored following a series of downbeat commentaries.

Brokerage spokesperson told Reuters that "Mr. Hong Hao has resigned due to personal reasons" and declined to elaborate any further.

The Reuters report further highlighted that the two research notes issued by Hong in the last two months, whose online versions were mailed earlier to media, were inaccessible as of Wednesday. The research notes highlighted the risks of a capital flight from China and the looming delisting risks of US-listed Chinese companies such as Alibaba Group Holding BABA, Nio Inc NIO, and Tencent Holdings TCEHY.