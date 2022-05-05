QQQ
Apple Has A New Tangle-Proof Cable For You — You Just Have To Be Willing To Shell Out...$159

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 5, 2022 7:08 AM | 1 min read

Apple Inc AAPL has begun selling a Thunderbolt Pro braided cable, but it is going to set users back a cool $159.

What Happened: After releasing a 1.8 m or nearly 6-foot cable last month for $129, Apple has now come out with a 3 m or 10-foot variant priced at $30 more.

Apple says the new cable features a “black braided design that coils without tangling.”

The listed specifications indicate that the cable can transfer data up to 40 GB/s. The cable can be used to connect a Mac with Thunderbolt 3 or 4 (USB-C) ports to Thunderbolt (USB-C) and USB displays such as the Studio Display.

Why It Matters: Apple’s new Mac Studio desktop doesn’t ship with any cable in the box, but the company’s Studio Display comes with a Thunderbolt cable that is only 1 m or 3.3 feet long.

If the hefty price tag of Apple’s Thunderbolt cable is a deal-breaker, other options are available. 9to5 Mac noted OWC sells Thunderbolt 4 cables in three sizes: the 0.7-m variant sells for $24, while the 2-m one is available for $57.

Apple’s accessories have often raised eyebrows for their costs. The luxury Hermès Air Tags keyring was on sale for $349 when it was introduced. Apple also put on sale “Mac Pro Wheels” that cost $700.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Apple shares closed 4.1% higher at $166.02 in the regular session and fell 0.15% in after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

