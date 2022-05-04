 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Bashes Apple Once Again — Says iPhone Maker Imposes '30% Tax On The Internet'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 04, 2022 5:21am   Comments
Elon Musk Bashes Apple Once Again — Says iPhone Maker Imposes '30% Tax On The Internet'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk says Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) app store fees is like having a “30% tax on the Internet.”

What Happened: Musk was responding to a Tweet by Slashdot that featured an article on how PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) helped initiate a European Union antitrust complaint against Apple payments.

Musk, who is also a co-founder of PayPal,  said it was “definitely not ok” that Apple’s store could extort a “30% tax.”

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Musk has said that Apple’s app store fees are a tax on the Internet. 

Last year, Musk made similar comments in relation to “Fortnite” maker Epic’s fight against Apple. 

At the time, the entrepreneur had said, “Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right.”

Musk has been critical of Apple in other areas as well. He said he doesn’t like Apple News as it was a source of negativity. 

Price Action: On Tuesday, Tesla shares closed 0.7% higher at $909.25 in the regular session and fell 0.2% in the after-hours trading. On the same day, Apple shares closed nearly 1% higher at $159.48 in the regular trading and gained another 0.1% in the after-hours session, according to Benzinga Pro data. 

Read Next: Jim Cramer Says Airbnb 'Best Of Crop' From 'Wild Times' IPOs

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: App Store Elon Musk Epic Games FortniteNews Tech Best of Benzinga

