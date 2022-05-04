 Skip to main content

GM, INRIX Join Forces For Road Safety Solutions
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2022 3:58pm   Comments
GM, INRIX Join Forces For Road Safety Solutions
  • General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) is collaborating with a mobility analytics companyINRIX Inc, to develop safety solutions.
  • Safety View by GM Future Roads & INRIX is a cloud-based application providing transportation officials with critical insights using crash, vehicle, and vulnerable road user (VRU) information.
  • The application will be available first in the U.S.
  • Alan Wexler, GM senior VP, Strategy and Innovation stated, "Our work with INRIX is the first product of the GM Future Roads platform as we work to proactively create digital safety solutions."
  • Price Action: GM shares are trading higher by 2.92% at $41.11 on the last check Wednesday.

