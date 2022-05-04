Jim Cramer Says Airbnb 'Best Of Crop' From 'Wild Times' IPOs

TV host Jim Cramer said Monday on Twitter that Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) “might be the best of that crop of companies that came public during those wild times.”

Airbnb went public on Dec. 10, 2020, and priced its initial public offering at $68 per share. The rental intermediary sold 51.5 million shares for $3.5 billion.

Another notable IPO around the same period was DoorDash, Inc (NYSE: DASH), which priced its shares at $102.

As of Tuesday's closing, Airbnb’s shares had returned 113.23% from the IPO price, while DoorDash had decreased 22.2% from its IPO debut price tag.

On Tuesday, Airbnb shares shot up 5.45% to $152.90 in extended trading after closing 5.1% lower at $145 in the regular hours.

Airbnb reported its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, beating earnings estimates by 89.66%. The company lost 3 cents per share, beating an estimated loss of 29 cents per share.

The vacation rental company had also beaten earnings in the previous quarter by $0.05.

