 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Fool In Motley Fool: What To Know About This Multimillion-Dollar Securities Fraud, Hacking Case
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 03, 2022 4:29pm   Comments
Share:
The Fool In Motley Fool: What To Know About This Multimillion-Dollar Securities Fraud, Hacking Case

David Stone, a 36-year-old from Idaho, allegedly accessed stock picks from Motley Fool’s proprietary systems and made millions.

Motley Fool is a private investment advisory company that offers insight into stocks and provides various premium services for passive investors, including stock-picking services.

Stone, a technology professional, along with John D. Robson, were charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday after allegedly accessing stock picks before Motley Fool published them.

According to a Bloomberg report, Stone gained unauthorized access to Motley Fool’s systems and viewed the company’s upcoming stock picks before they were shared with paying subscribers.

Stone is being charged criminally by federal prosecutors, while both Stone and Robson are named in a civil SEC case, the report said. 

Stone made more than $3.9 million trading stocks and options using the picks, while his counterpart Robson made around $3 million in the scheme that took place over two years, from 2020 to 2022, the report said. 

Of the dozens of companies that were allegedly fraudulently traded, some popular names include:

  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU)
  • Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON)
  • Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB)
  • Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN)

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + ABNB)

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ABNB
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
IonQ Stock Gets Stung: What's Going On?
What's Going On With Airbnb Shares Today?
Bulls Try To Build On Yesterday's Gains But Looming Fed Decision Could Curb Trading
India's 2 Richest Bringing Their Fight To Media Space Spells Trouble For Netflix, Disney
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg The Motley FoolNews Legal General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com