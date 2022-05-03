Hyundai Clocks 20% US Retail Sales Decline In April
- Hyundai Motor Company (OTC: HYMTF) said its U.S. retail sales for the month of April declined 20% year-over-year.
- The auto major sold 61,668 units in April in the U.S. versus 77,523 units sold last year.
- Electrified vehicle retail sales increased 68% Y/Y in April.
- The company's year-to-date retail sales in the U.S. fell 10% to 221,344 units.
- "Even with the challenges facing our industry, we were able to exceed the pre-pandemic total and retail sales of April 2019," said national sales vice president Randy Parker.
- Price Action: HYMTF shares are trading lower by 0.95% at $36.40 on the last check Tuesday.
