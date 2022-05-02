Shake Shack Plans Southeast Asia Expansion With 2023 Bangkok Opening
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) plans to expand in Southeast Asia through a partnership with Maxim's Caterers Limited.
- The company plans to launch fifteen Shacks in Thailand by 2032, with the first one to open in 2023 in Bangkok.
- The menu in Thailand will feature signature items, including the ShackBurger, Chicken Shack, and Chicken Bites.
- "Shake Shack was born in New York, and Bangkok is another fantastic city with vibrant energy, friendly people, and rich culinary traditions, and we can't wait to serve Thailand their first ShackBurgers soon," said chief global licensing officer Michael Kark.
- Maxim's currently operates 24 Shake Shacks in Greater China.
- Price Action: SHAK shares are trading higher by 2.44% at $59.24 on the last check Monday.
