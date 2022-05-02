 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shake Shack Plans Southeast Asia Expansion With 2023 Bangkok Opening
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 12:34pm   Comments
Share:
Shake Shack Plans Southeast Asia Expansion With 2023 Bangkok Opening
  • Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) plans to expand in Southeast Asia through a partnership with Maxim's Caterers Limited.
  • The company plans to launch fifteen Shacks in Thailand by 2032, with the first one to open in 2023 in Bangkok.
  • The menu in Thailand will feature signature items, including the ShackBurger, Chicken Shack, and Chicken Bites.
  • "Shake Shack was born in New York, and Bangkok is another fantastic city with vibrant energy, friendly people, and rich culinary traditions, and we can't wait to serve Thailand their first ShackBurgers soon," said chief global licensing officer Michael Kark.
  • Maxim's currently operates 24 Shake Shacks in Greater China.
  • Price Action: SHAK shares are trading higher by 2.44% at $59.24 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SHAK)

9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Shake Shack
Why Starbucks, Shake Shack And Dutch Bros Shares Are Falling
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 8, 2022
Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?
McDonald's May Be Snubbing Dogecoin But Another Popular Burger Chain Is Now Said To Be Going In On Bitcoin
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com