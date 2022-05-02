Sawasdee, Thailand!

Shake Shack Expands in Southeast Asia with 2023 Bangkok Opening

We'll be serving ShackBurgers in The Land of Smiles soon! Shake Shack Inc. ("Shake Shack" or the "Company") SHAK and licensee Maxim's Caterers Limited are expanding their partnership and plan to open 15 Shacks in Thailand by 2032, targeting the first flagship to open in Bangkok in 2023.

"Shake Shack was born in New York, and Bangkok is another fantastic city with vibrant energy, friendly people and rich culinary traditions, and we can't wait to serve Thailand their first ShackBurgers soon," says Michael Kark, Chief Global Licensing Officer of Shake Shack. "Our partner, Maxim's, has set the bar high and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them and bring our mutual commitment to quality ingredients and hospitality to our Thai guests."

Maxim's currently operates 24 Shake Shacks in Greater China including Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Nanjing and Guangzhou, as well as Hong Kong and Macau. Maxim's has more than 60 years of experience operating in the food, beverage and retail sectors including full-service and quick-service restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops.

"We have been humbled by Shake Shack's fans in Asia as well as the warm reception of Maxim's in Thailand," says Michael Wu, Chairman & Managing Director of Maxim's Caterers Ltd. "Maxim's and Shake Shack have built a trusted partnership and we are excited to carry the relationship forward to Thailand."

In keeping with Shake Shack's fine dining heritage and commitment to thoughtful ingredient sourcing, quality, and hospitality, the menu will feature signature items including the ShackBurger®, Chicken Shack and Chicken Bites, crinkle-cut fries, ShackMeister beer, Shack Red and Shack White wine, Shack-made lemonade and freshly spun frozen custard ice cream. Aligned with its mission to Stand for Something Good®, Shake Shack will also partner with local producers, purveyors and artists to reflect and support the Thailand community.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's purpose is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 350 locations in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 100 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Learn more: shakeshack.com

About Maxim's Caterers Limited

Founded in 1956, Maxim's Caterers Limited (a company incorporated in Hong Kong) is one of Asia's leading food and beverage companies comprised of Chinese, Asian and Western restaurants, quick service restaurants, bakery shops, coffee shops, Japanese chain restaurants and institutional catering, while providing a range of festive products, including the award-winning HONG KONG MX Mooncakes. It is also the licensee of renowned brands including Starbucks Coffee, Genki Sushi and IPPUDO Ramen, The Cheesecake Factory and Shake Shack in various territories. Altogether, it has over 1,800 outlets in Hong Kong and Macau regions, Mainland China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.

