5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch This Week: Aterian, Harbor Custom Development Remain At The Top, Veru Joins

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021, with new retail traders looking for the next huge move.

A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.

A squeeze can occur when short sellers are forced into buying to cover their position, which can cause shares to move up higher on many occasions.

Fintel Data: Data from Fintel, which requires a subscription, provides a look at several of the top shorted stocks and data on how likely a short squeeze is to occur.

Here’s a look at Fintel’s top five short squeeze candidates for the week of May 2.

Aterian: No stranger to the short squeeze leaderboard, consumer products company Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) tops the list once again. Fintel shows 36.9% of the float short, up from last week’s 34.8%. The cost to borrow shares sits at 124.9%, in line with last week’s total.

Harbor Custom Development: Real estate development company Harbor Custom Development Inc (NASDAQ: HCDI) ranks second on the short squeeze leaderboard for the second straight week. Fintel shows 23.9% of the total float short and a cost to borrow of 65.9%. The stock saw 26.6% of the float short last week and a cost to borrow of 37.6%.

Zymeworks: Biopharmaceutical company Zymeworks Inc (NYSE: ZYME) ranks third for the week on the short squeeze leaderboard. Fintel data shows 15.9% of the total float short and a cost to borrow of 54.6%. The company was subject to a $10.50 buyout offer last week, which sent shares higher.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings: Biotechnology company Lixte Biotech Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIXT) shot up from the $1 level to nearly $5 to hit new 52-week highs last week. The company makes the short squeeze leaderboard with 23.7% of its total float short and an elevated cost to borrow of 94.7%. Short interest in the company was up 11,000% in the latest monthly report.

Veru: Shares of biopharmaceutical company Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) have gone from $4.50 to over $17 in the last month. Shares hit a 52-week high of $17.50 in mid-April. The company joins the Fintel short squeeze leaderboard with 21% of the float short. The company has a lower cost to borrow of 12.1%, which could be the key figure to watch to see if a squeeze is more likely to happen. Short interest in the stock was up 236% in the last monthly report and could come in higher when the new figures are released given the recent sharp increase in the share price.