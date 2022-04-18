 Skip to main content

5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Aterian And Newegg Remain In Top Two Positions, Cannabis Company Joins List Week Of 4/20
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 18, 2022 9:42am   Comments


Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021, with new retail traders looking for the next huge move.

A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.

A squeeze can occur when short sellers are forced into buying to cover their position, which can cause shares to move up higher on many occasions.

Fintel Data: Data from Fintel, which requires a subscription, provides a look at several of the top shorted stocks and data on how likely a short squeeze is to occur.

Here’s a look at Fintel’s top five short squeeze candidates for the week of April 18.

Aterian: Consumer products company Aterian (NASDAQ: ATER) tops the Fintel short squeeze leaderboard for the second straight week. Fintel shows short interest at 34.8% of the company’s total float, up from last week’s 31.9% reported. The cost to borrow on shares is 109.7%, up from last week’s 61.5% reported. A rising short interest and cost to borrow has elevated this popular short squeeze candidate for the week.

Newegg: Ecommerce company Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG) remains in second place on the leaderboard for the second straight week. The report shows 31.7% of the tradeable float short, up from last week’s 23.4% reported. The cost to borrow on Newegg shares is 69.2%, down from last week’s 110%.

Related Link: 5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Aterian Tops The List, System 1 Group And Longeveron Join Leaderboard 

Entrada Therapeutics: Biopharmaceutical company Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRDA) comes in third place on this week’s short squeeze leaderboard. Fintel shows 22.4% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 58.4%.

Beam Global: Electric vehicle charging technology company Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) has a short interest of 30.2%. The cost to borrow for shares is 73.7%. The company has been moving up the short squeeze leaderboard in recent weeks, with several appearances in the top ten.

Clever Leaves: Pharmaceutical and consumer cannabis company Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ: CLVR) ranks fifth for the week. The company operates in Canada, Colombia, Germany, Portugal and the United States. Fintel shows 16.5% of the company’s float short and a cost to borrow of 41%. Short interest was up 204% in the most recent report. Shares of Clever Leaves have been volatile and actively traded in recent weeks based on news of congressional legislation on federal legalization.

Photo: Courtesy of bottled_void on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: cannabis stocks ecommerce companies Fintel Fintel short squeezeNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Trading Ideas

