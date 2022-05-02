Qualcomm Inks $1.04B Automated Driving Chip Supply Deal With Volkswagen: Report

U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has reportedly landed a long-term supply deal with German automaker Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY).

German automaker Volkswagen has negotiated a long-term commitment with Qualcomm to source the latter's system-on-chip, specifically developed for automated driving, according to a Handelsblatt report.

Volkswagen will reportedly use the chips across its brands, starting in 2026. The contract, valued at around one billion euros ($1.05 billion), will run through 2031, the report noted.

The development comes as a surprise, as Volkswagen has had a longstanding relationship with Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ: INTC) Mobileye unit, Handelsblatt ewpoerws.

The report also noted that the Volkswagen chip deal comes after a similar long-term automated driving chip contract negotiated by rival German car companies such as Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY) and Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTC: DDAIF).

BMW is partnering with Qualcomm, while Mercedes is relying on chip supply from Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Qualcomm closed Friday's session down 5.74% at $139.69, according to Benzinga Pro data.

