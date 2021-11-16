Qualcomm, BMW Collaborate For Automated Driving Chips
- German automaker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY) would utilize Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) chips for its next generation of driver-assistance and self-driving systems.
- The new chips would serve BMW's 'Neue Klasse' series of cars, set to begin production from 2025, Reuters reports.
- Qualcomm and BMW will use a dedicated Qualcomm computer vision processing chip to analyze data from the front, rear and surround-view cameras.
- BMW will also use a Qualcomm central computing chip and another set of Qualcomm chips to help the car communicate with cloud computing data centers.
- Qualcomm, a leading supplier of chips for mobile phones, has been diversifying its business, with more than a third of its chip sales coming from sources other than handsets.
- Price Action: QCOM shares traded higher by 0.23% at $168.83 on the last check Tuesday.
