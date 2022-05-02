Ukraine Thanks Elon Musk With An NFT Portrait To 'Keep The Memory Forever'

Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov shared a non fungible token featuring Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk over the weekend.

What Happened: Fedorov asked for Musk’s Ethereum address and thanked the latter for the help he extended to the war-torn country.

Fedorov disclosed that 258 ETH, nearly $733,894 at press time, was raised by the country’s NFT museum, supported by his Digital Transformation ministry.

“Some things are beyond money like sincere help. [Elon Musk] is a great supporter of [Ukraine] & the team made a special NFT to keep the memory of it forever,” said Fedorov on Twitter.

258 ETH raised by @Meta_History_UA w/NFTs. But some things are beyond money like sincere help. @elonmusk is a great supporter of @ukraine & the team made a special NFT to keep the memory of it forever. From the heart of to sunny Texas, thank you Elon! Drop me your ETH address. pic.twitter.com/HXuj0MfXNE — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) April 29, 2022

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: In February, Fedorov had asked Musk for Starlink stations to help the nation remain connected to the internet. Musk delivered the stations to Ukraine the same month.

The CEO of Tesla also offered free charging to Tesla and other EV owners fleeing Ukraine in February.

Recently, Musk shipped Tesla Powerwalls to Ukraine for ambulant clinics in Irpin and Borodyanka, which earned him praise from Fedorov.

Price Action: On Friday, Tesla shares closed 0.8% lower at $870.76 in the regular session and rose 0.8% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Elon Musk Notes Donald Trump's Truth Social Trouncing Twitter, TikTok On Apple's App Store

Photo collage via pics from Pixabay