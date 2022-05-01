Elon Musk Ships Tesla Powerwalls To Ukraine For Ambulant Clinics, Draws Praise From Vice Premier

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) ​​CEO Elon Musk shipped its rechargeable lithium-ion battery stationary energy storage equipment to war-ravaged Ukraine to power up to two ambulant clinics in Irpin and Borodyanka.

What Happened: Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said in a Twitter post on Friday that the new solar panels and integrated battery systems from Tesla Energy’s Powerwall will use renewable energy and store it for backup protection.

Fedorov thanked Musk and Tesla for their continuous support.

Tesla Powerwall tech will power up two ambulant clinics in Irpin and Borodyanka. New solar panels and integrated battery systems will not only use renewable energy, but also store it for backup protection. We are grateful to @Tesla and @elonmusk for this continuous support. pic.twitter.com/7MYvCPA1yB — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) April 29, 2022

See Also: Elon Musk's Starlink Gets Praise From Ukraine's Vice Premier For Quick Internet Restoration In 5 Villages

Why It Matters: The billionaire entrepreneur was quick to offer Ukraine help in February after Russia’s invasion. Musk had then donated thousands of Starlink stations to Ukraine, which have been installed in hospitals and other critical infrastructure.

Starlink beams down high-speed internet via satellites in orbit to Earth, especially to remote areas, including those ravaged by war or natural calamity.

Musk was reportedly close to commercially launching Starlink in Ukraine months ahead of Russia’s invasion.

Price Action: Tesla closed 0.7% lower at $870.7 a share on Friday.