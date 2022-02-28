 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Delivers Starlink Satellites To Ukraine For Maintaining Internet Amid Invasion
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 28, 2022 5:21pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Delivers Starlink Satellites To Ukraine For Maintaining Internet Amid Invasion

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk lived up to his word by delivering SpaceX Starlink terminals to the Ukrainian government to help its people maintain internet connectivity in the midst of the Russian invasion.

What Happened: Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov took to Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) to show a military truck carrying a cargo of Starlink terminals.

“Starlink — here. Thanks, @elonmusk,” Fedorov tweeted, to which Musk responded, “You are most welcome.”

Neither Fedorov nor Musk offered specifics on whether the terminals are now inside Ukraine and, if so, how they were able to get into the country. Nor was there any detail provided on the number of terminals delivered.

starlink.jpg

Analysis: Can China Help Russia Evade SWIFT Banking Sanctions?

Why It Happened: On Saturday, Fedorov made a direct plea to Musk via Twitter that said, “@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand.”

Musk agreed to the request that same day, tweeting: "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route."

Photo: Tumisu / Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + TWTR)

Tesla Roadster Makes History With $250K Sale: Here's The World's Most Expensive Tesla
Shaquille O'Neal Switches From Ethereum To Solana In Twitter Name: Here Are The Details
Tesla Stock Bounces Higher: Is The EV Maker Revving For A Breakout?
Why Tesla, Nio And Rivian Shares Surged Today
Lidar Vs. Cameras In EVs: Tesla's Musk And His Followers Weigh In
AMC Is One Step Closer To Accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk SpaceX Starlink terminals UkraineNews Global Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com