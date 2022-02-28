Elon Musk Delivers Starlink Satellites To Ukraine For Maintaining Internet Amid Invasion

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk lived up to his word by delivering SpaceX Starlink terminals to the Ukrainian government to help its people maintain internet connectivity in the midst of the Russian invasion.

What Happened: Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov took to Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) to show a military truck carrying a cargo of Starlink terminals.

“Starlink — here. Thanks, @elonmusk,” Fedorov tweeted, to which Musk responded, “You are most welcome.”

Neither Fedorov nor Musk offered specifics on whether the terminals are now inside Ukraine and, if so, how they were able to get into the country. Nor was there any detail provided on the number of terminals delivered.

Analysis: Can China Help Russia Evade SWIFT Banking Sanctions?

Why It Happened: On Saturday, Fedorov made a direct plea to Musk via Twitter that said, “@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand.”

Musk agreed to the request that same day, tweeting: "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route."

Photo: Tumisu / Pixabay