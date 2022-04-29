 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Solar Industry Warns Against Slowdown Due To Tariffs On Solar Panel Imports
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2022 7:35am   Comments
Share:
US Solar Industry Warns Against Slowdown Due To Tariffs On Solar Panel Imports
  • The U.S. solar industry cautioned against a significant slowdown in project installations in 2022 triggered by global supply chain disruptions and new U.S. tariffs on panel imports from Southeast Asia, Reuters reports.
  • U.S.' lengthy investigation of the alleged tariff dodging by Chinese panel makers could lead them to implement the tariffs retroactively.
  • The slowdown jeopardizes the Biden administration's climate goals.
  • Southern Company's (NYSE: SO) Georgia Power utility had received regulatory approval to delay five planned solar facilities adding up to 970 megawatts of capacity by November 2024.
  • NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), EDF Renewables, and Consolidated Edison, Inc (NYSE: ED) were developing the projects of Southern Company.
  • Due to the tariffs, NextEra saw 2.1 GW - 2.8 GW of its solar and energy storage projects shift from 2022 to 2023.
  • The largest solar trade group looked to slash its 2022 and 2023 solar installation forecasts by 46%. 
  • According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, more than 315 projects got withdrawn or shelved.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SO + NEE)

Southern: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2022
A Preview Of Southern's Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 26, 2022
NextEra Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For April 21, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com