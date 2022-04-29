US Solar Industry Warns Against Slowdown Due To Tariffs On Solar Panel Imports
- The U.S. solar industry cautioned against a significant slowdown in project installations in 2022 triggered by global supply chain disruptions and new U.S. tariffs on panel imports from Southeast Asia, Reuters reports.
- U.S.' lengthy investigation of the alleged tariff dodging by Chinese panel makers could lead them to implement the tariffs retroactively.
- The slowdown jeopardizes the Biden administration's climate goals.
- Southern Company's (NYSE: SO) Georgia Power utility had received regulatory approval to delay five planned solar facilities adding up to 970 megawatts of capacity by November 2024.
- NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), EDF Renewables, and Consolidated Edison, Inc (NYSE: ED) were developing the projects of Southern Company.
- Due to the tariffs, NextEra saw 2.1 GW - 2.8 GW of its solar and energy storage projects shift from 2022 to 2023.
- The largest solar trade group looked to slash its 2022 and 2023 solar installation forecasts by 46%.
- According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, more than 315 projects got withdrawn or shelved.
