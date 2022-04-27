 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Teen Tracking Elon Musk's Jet Shares Backup Plan 'Just In Case' His Twitter Account 'Disappears'
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 27, 2022 6:44am   Comments
Share:
Teen Tracking Elon Musk's Jet Shares Backup Plan 'Just In Case' His Twitter Account 'Disappears'

Jack Sweeney, the enterprising teenager who created a Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) bot to track down Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's movements, has a backup plan “just in case” his account on the microblogging account is shut down after the billionaire entrepreneur’s $44 billion takeover.

What Happened: The 19-year-old Florida University student told his over 424,800 followers on Twitter they can continue to receive the broadcast on alternative social media platforms as well.

“Just in case this account disappears on Twitter, it doesn't mean the end of ElonJet,” Sweeney wrote in a post and shared more options from where his followers can access the same service.

Sweeney shared the links of Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ: FB)-owned Facebook and Instagram, messaging platform Telegram, and other options from which his followers can access the same service.

See Also: Teen Who Asked For $50K To Stop Tracking Elon Musk's Jet Says The Tesla CEO Has Blocked Him On Twitter

Why It Matters: Sweeney’s flight tracking startup Ground Control keeps a tab on Musk’s private flights and plans to monitor the activity of more billionaires as well.

The world’s richest man had offered Sweeney $5,000 to shut down the Twitter account, to which the teenager had made a counteroffer of $50,000 or an internship opportunity to do so.

See Also: Why Elon Musk Offered A 19-Year-Old $5,000 To Shut Down A Twitter Account

The billionaire entrepreneur and free speech advocate then blocked Sweeney on Twitter.

Price Action: Twitter closed 3.9% lower at $49.7 a share on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Dogecoin Takes A Beating As Twitter-Elon Musk Rally Fizzles Out
Cathie Wood Sits Out Tuesday's Dip In Tesla As Stock Loses $126B In Value Amid Musk's Twitter Deal
Prominent Indian Leader Warns Elon Musk Of Consequences If Twitter Promotes Hate Speech In 'Volatile Environment'
'We Have Rules:' EU Bureaucrat Warns Elon Musk On Twitter Takeover
Elon Musk Can't Badmouth Twitter Or Its Representatives, Takeover Deal's Terms Dictate
Elon Musk Notes Donald Trump's Truth Social Trouncing Twitter, TikTok On Apple's App Store
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk Facebook Instagram Jack SweeneyNews Social Media Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com