Teen Tracking Elon Musk's Jet Shares Backup Plan 'Just In Case' His Twitter Account 'Disappears'

Jack Sweeney, the enterprising teenager who created a Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) bot to track down Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's movements, has a backup plan “just in case” his account on the microblogging account is shut down after the billionaire entrepreneur’s $44 billion takeover.

What Happened: The 19-year-old Florida University student told his over 424,800 followers on Twitter they can continue to receive the broadcast on alternative social media platforms as well.

“Just in case this account disappears on Twitter, it doesn't mean the end of ElonJet,” Sweeney wrote in a post and shared more options from where his followers can access the same service.

Sweeney shared the links of Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ: FB)-owned Facebook and Instagram, messaging platform Telegram, and other options from which his followers can access the same service.

Why It Matters: Sweeney’s flight tracking startup Ground Control keeps a tab on Musk’s private flights and plans to monitor the activity of more billionaires as well.

The world’s richest man had offered Sweeney $5,000 to shut down the Twitter account, to which the teenager had made a counteroffer of $50,000 or an internship opportunity to do so.

The billionaire entrepreneur and free speech advocate then blocked Sweeney on Twitter.

