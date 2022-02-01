Teen Who Asked For $50K To Stop Tracking Elon Musk's Jet Says The Tesla CEO Has Blocked Him On Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the enterprising teenager who created a Twitter bot to track down Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's movements, says the world’s richest person has blocked him on the microblogging site.

What Happened: The 19-year old Florida university student said Musk has blocked him on Twitter after he turned down a $5,000 offer to shut down a Twitter service that tracks Musk’s private jet, Bloomberg News reported.

Sweeney had made a counter offer of $50,000 or an internship opportunity to shut down the service. The teenager is still hopeful Musk would return to the bargaining table.

What Next?: Sweeney is meanwhile just getting started and launching a startup named Ground Control to monitor the flight activity of more billionaires.

Sweeney’s @ElonJet Twitter account has already gathered about 100,000 followers since it was launched in June 2020.

Ground Control aims to make money by tracking other prominent billionaires including Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, the report noted, adding that the business of real-time location data of private aircrafts presents privacy and legal concerns.