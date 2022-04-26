 Skip to main content

Morgan Stanley Bumps Up Enbridge Price Target By ~12%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2022 3:22pm   Comments
  • Enbridge Inc (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENBprice target has been raised to C$67 from C$60 by Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad.
  • The analyst maintained the Equal Weight rating on the shares
  • Kad is bullish on the midstream sector for the rest of 2022. He expects solid Q1 prints and constructive management outlooks, citing a favorable commodity backdrop.
  • Last week Scotiabank analyst Robert Hope had raised ENB’s price target to C$62 from C$58 and maintained the Sector Perform rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: ENB shares are trading lower by 0.08% at C$56.13 on TSX and lower by 0.79% at $43.80 on NYSE on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for ENB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsMarket Perform
Feb 2022ScotiabankDowngradesSector OutperformSector Perform
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ENB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

