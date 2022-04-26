Morgan Stanley Bumps Up Enbridge Price Target By ~12%
- Enbridge Inc (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) price target has been raised to C$67 from C$60 by Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad.
- The analyst maintained the Equal Weight rating on the shares
- Kad is bullish on the midstream sector for the rest of 2022. He expects solid Q1 prints and constructive management outlooks, citing a favorable commodity backdrop.
- Last week Scotiabank analyst Robert Hope had raised ENB’s price target to C$62 from C$58 and maintained the Sector Perform rating on the shares.
- Price Action: ENB shares are trading lower by 0.08% at C$56.13 on TSX and lower by 0.79% at $43.80 on NYSE on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for ENB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Feb 2022
|Scotiabank
|Downgrades
|Sector Outperform
|Sector Perform
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for ENB
