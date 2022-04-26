Investors Push Food Manufacturers Like Kellog, Kraft Heinz To Set New Health Targets: FT
- Investors are pushing food manufacturing multinationals including Nestle S.A. (OTC: NSRGY), Danone (OTC: DANOY), Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC), and Kellogg Co (NYSE: K), to set out new disclosures and targets on well being, Financial Times reported.
- The move comes after Unilever Plc (NYSE: UL) mentioned it would publish diet scores for its meals portfolio towards exterior metrics.
- The report noted that traders, along with the Authorized & Common Funding Administration and BMO International Asset Administration, have written to the boards of the businesses forward of their annual conferences, voicing shareholder concern about diet and weight problems.
- "Traders want corporations to make use of standardized well-being metrics to find out their publicity to regulatory threat and their relative place to rivals," the report quoted Ignacio Vazquez, senior supervisor at ShareAction.
- The push for meal manufacturers to refine their health credentials comes as governments globally tighten laws to curb weight problems.
- Price Action: K shares closed lower by 0.01% at $69.32 on Monday.
