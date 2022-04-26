 Skip to main content

Investors Push Food Manufacturers Like Kellog, Kraft Heinz To Set New Health Targets: FT
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2022 7:01am   Comments
  • Investors are pushing food manufacturing multinationals including Nestle S.A. (OTC: NSRGY), Danone (OTC: DANOY), Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC), and Kellogg Co (NYSE: K), to set out new disclosures and targets on well being, Financial Times reported.
  • The move comes after Unilever Plc (NYSE: UL) mentioned it would publish diet scores for its meals portfolio towards exterior metrics.
  • The report noted that traders, along with the Authorized & Common Funding Administration and BMO International Asset Administration, have written to the boards of the businesses forward of their annual conferences, voicing shareholder concern about diet and weight problems.
  • "Traders want corporations to make use of standardized well-being metrics to find out their publicity to regulatory threat and their relative place to rivals," the report quoted Ignacio Vazquez, senior supervisor at ShareAction.
  • The push for meal manufacturers to refine their health credentials comes as governments globally tighten laws to curb weight problems.
  • Price Action: K shares closed lower by 0.01% at $69.32 on Monday.

