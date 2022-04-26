India Tries To Attract Intel, TSMC, GlobalFoundries To Set Up Local Plant
- India is in talks with global chipmakers Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) about setting up local operations, Bloomberg reports.
- India aspires to become an electronic hub like neighbor China, Bloomberg notes.
- In India, a venture between billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Group and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF), operating as Foxconn, has expressed interest in setting up semiconductor foundries within the country,
- The country launched a $10 billion incentives plan in 2021, offering to cover as much as half of a project’s cost to lure display and semiconductor fabricators into setting up a base in India.
- India imposed import taxes on devices produced elsewhere and offered financial incentives for local manufacturing to attract smartphone assemblers.
- China has set out a vision for semiconductor sovereignty. The Biden administration has a $52 billion plan to reclaim U.S. leadership in chip development. Japan is setting aside billions to attract the likes of TSMC.
- U.S. - China trade tensions and Covid-related lockdowns have disrupted global supply chains pushing companies to diversify outside traditional tech manufacturing hubs like China and Taiwan.
