 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

India Tries To Attract Intel, TSMC, GlobalFoundries To Set Up Local Plant
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2022 9:21am   Comments
Share:
India Tries To Attract Intel, TSMC, GlobalFoundries To Set Up Local Plant
  • India is in talks with global chipmakers Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) about setting up local operations, Bloomberg reports.
  • India aspires to become an electronic hub like neighbor China, Bloomberg notes.
  • In India, a venture between billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Group and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF), operating as Foxconn, has expressed interest in setting up semiconductor foundries within the country,
  • The country launched a $10 billion incentives plan in 2021, offering to cover as much as half of a project’s cost to lure display and semiconductor fabricators into setting up a base in India.
  • India imposed import taxes on devices produced elsewhere and offered financial incentives for local manufacturing to attract smartphone assemblers.
  • China has set out a vision for semiconductor sovereignty. The Biden administration has a $52 billion plan to reclaim U.S. leadership in chip development. Japan is setting aside billions to attract the likes of TSMC.
  • U.S. - China trade tensions and Covid-related lockdowns have disrupted global supply chains pushing companies to diversify outside traditional tech manufacturing hubs like China and Taiwan.
  • Price Action: INTC shares closed higher by 1.12% at $47.06 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC + TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Whale Trades For April 25
Here's Why Raymond James Sees 75.4% Upside In AMD; Upgrades To Strong Buy
This Day In Market History: First Patent Issued For Integrated Circuit
Ahead Of Intel, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments Earnings, Analyst Sees 'Challenging Setup' For Chip Stocks
Rosenblatt Gets Cautious On Texas Instruments, Intel Ahead Of Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com