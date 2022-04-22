 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Quanterix Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Tag For NfL Test For Multiple Sclerosis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2022 11:56am   Comments
Share:
Quanterix Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Tag For NfL Test For Multiple Sclerosis
  • Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRXreceived FDA breakthrough device designation for multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnostic.
  • Quanterix designed its Simoa neurofilament light chain (NfL) plasma test as a prognostic aid in assessing the risk of disease activity in patients diagnosed with relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS).
  • According to a news release, the company designed the digital immunoassay to quantitatively measure NfL in human serum and plasma. 
  • It has shown promise in conjunction with clinical, imaging, and laboratory findings to identify RRMS patients at lower or higher risk for relapse within four years, offering assistance in tailoring the therapeutic approach to treat the disease more effectively.
  • The breakthrough nod follows a large-scale, international study published in The Lancet Neurology
  • The study demonstrated that the Simoa technology helped establish a new method for clinicians to identify and interpret elevated values of sNfL in individual MS patients.
  • Last October, the company received FDA Breakthrough Device status for Simoa phospho-Tau 181 (pTau-181) blood test to aid in the diagnostic evaluation of Alzheimer's Disease.
  • Price Action: QTRX shares are down 0.37% at $24.43 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QTRX)

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Quanterix
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Quanterix's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 2, 2022
Recap: Quanterix Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com