'Dogecoin Is The Light?' Real Elon Musk Reacts To Twitter-Verified Fake Elon Musk

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk reacted to a cryptocurrency scam post on Thursday which advocated Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a solution to Twitter Inc's (NYSE: TWTR) scam problems.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter on Thursday to say that if the bid on the social media platform led by him is successful “we will defeat the spam bots or die trying!”

If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2022

The very post attracted a cryptocurrency scam. "Dogecoin is the light," the scammer declared in Musk-esque style, according to a screenshot shared by the content director of the Polaris Program John Kraus.

Indeed (heavy sigh) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2022

Kraus noted “the irony” in the scammer's post, to which Musk agreed. The entrepreneur replied, “indeed (heavy sigh).”

Why It Matters: Musk’s tweet on Thursday was retweeted 45,500 times and earned over 472,800 likes.

The Tesla CEO said in a separate tweet that should the bid succeed the new owners would “authenticate all real humans.”

And authenticate all real humans — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2022

Filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission indicate that Musk has secured three commitment letters for a total of $46.5 billion from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding and other financial institutions to fund the purchase of Twitter.

Musk picking up a major stake in the Jack Dorsey-founded social media website gave rise to hopes that it would put an end to Bitcoin and Dogecoin scams.

Price Action: On Thursday, Twitter shares closed 0.7% higher at $47.04 in the regular session and rose 1.4% to $47.70 in the after-hours trading. On the same day, Tesla shares closed 3.2% higher at $1,008.78 in the regular session and appreciated 0.3% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

