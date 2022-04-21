 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Dogecoin Is The Light?' Real Elon Musk Reacts To Twitter-Verified Fake Elon Musk
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 21, 2022 11:21pm   Comments
Share:
'Dogecoin Is The Light?' Real Elon Musk Reacts To Twitter-Verified Fake Elon Musk

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk reacted to a cryptocurrency scam post on Thursday which advocated Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a solution to Twitter Inc's (NYSE: TWTR) scam problems.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter on Thursday to say that if the bid on the social media platform led by him is successful “we will defeat the spam bots or die trying!”

The very post attracted a cryptocurrency scam. "Dogecoin is the light," the scammer declared in Musk-esque style, according to a screenshot shared by the content director of the Polaris Program John Kraus.

Kraus noted “the irony” in the scammer's post, to which Musk agreed. The entrepreneur replied, “indeed (heavy sigh).”

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: Musk’s tweet on Thursday was retweeted 45,500 times and earned over 472,800 likes.

The Tesla CEO said in a separate tweet that should the bid succeed the new owners would “authenticate all real humans.”

Filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission indicate that Musk has secured three commitment letters for a total of $46.5 billion from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding and other financial institutions to fund the purchase of Twitter.

Musk picking up a major stake in the Jack Dorsey-founded social media website gave rise to hopes that it would put an end to Bitcoin and Dogecoin scams.

Price Action: On Thursday, Twitter shares closed 0.7% higher at $47.04 in the regular session and rose 1.4% to $47.70 in the after-hours trading. On the same day, Tesla shares closed 3.2% higher at $1,008.78 in the regular session and appreciated 0.3% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: 5 Things On Dogecoin Community's Radar With Elon Musk Joining Twitter Board

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($DOGE)

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Down As Fed's Powell Dials Up Hawkish Tone: Why Cryptos Could See A 'Strong Recovery'
EXCLUSIVE: Crypto Holders Are Shifting From Bitcoin To Dogecoin And Shiba Inu, Exchange Executive Says
India's Cricket NFT Platform Raises $120M From Dream11 Parent
Dogecoin Foundation Receives Whopping 1M DOGE Tip On 4/20
Dogecoin Left Whimpering On 'Doge Day' But These Coins Struck Massive 4/20 Gains
Here's What Dogecoin Must Accomplish Before Its Next Jaunt North
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Crypto Scams dogecoin Elon Musk Meme CoinsCryptocurrency News Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com