 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Funding Secured For Possible Elon Musk Twitter Takeover
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 21, 2022 12:56pm   Comments
Share:
Funding Secured For Possible Elon Musk Twitter Takeover

No, this time it's for real.

On the evening of April 19, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sent a mysterious tweet: "___ is the Night."

Filling in the blank would be "Tender" since Musk intends to make a tender offer to purchase 100% of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), and according to Benzinga Pro, Musk has acquired the $46.5 billion loan required to acquire the social media network.

According to the SEC filings, Musk has secured three distinct commitment letters for a total of $46.5 billion from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding and other financial institutions.

The following is a breakdown of the documents, all of which are dated April 20:

  • Debt commitment letter funding: $13 billion
  • Margin loan commitment letter: $12.5 billion
  • Equity commitment letter: $21.5 billion

The following companies have made loan commitments:

  • Morgan Stanley Senior Funding
  • Bank of America, N.A,
  • BofA Securities Inc
  • Barclays
  • MUFG Bank Ltd.
  • Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
  • BNP Paribas Securites Corp
  • Societe Generale

While Musk is attempting to reach a definite agreement to buy Twitter, the social media site has yet to respond to the offer, though the company committed to reviewing the offer on a continuing basis.

See Also: Are Elon Musk And Twitter A Hindrance To Your Portfolio?

TWTR Price action: Shares of Twitter are trading 3.52% lower over the last five trading sessions and are now up 0.043% at $46.76. The stock has moved in a range of $31.30 to $73.34 over the past 52 weeks.

TSLA Price action: Shares of Tesla are trading 5.71% higher over the last five trading sessions and are now up 5.86% at $1,034.50. The stock has moved in a range of $546.98 to $1,243.49 over the past 52 weeks.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 21, 2022
Google, Facebook Restrict Social Media Presence Of Hong Kong's Leadership Candidate
Binance Takes Down Emoji Resembling Swastika After Twitter Outrage: Here's What Happened
Are Elon Musk And Twitter A Hindrance To Your Portfolio?
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 21, 2022
Homebuilders Hammer Away After Tuesday's Rally As Yields Tick Lower
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk twitterM&A News Social Media Financing Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com