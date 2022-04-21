How The 2022 NFL Draft Can Help You Win $15M From Bud Light

If you’re a fan of the National Football League or like taking part in challenges that have low odds with high payouts, a beer company may have just the contest for you.

What Happened: Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen and Bud Light have teamed up to offer fans the chance to create a “perfect draft” and win a huge cash prize.

“There is no better feeling than getting selected as a first round pick in the NFL – I know that firsthand,” Olsen said. “With the ‘perfect draft’ program, Bud Light and I are teaming up to bring that excitement to expert fans who are able to perfectly predict every first-round selection in this year’s NFL Draft.”

Bud Light, which is a unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD), is the presenting sponsor of the 2022 NFL Draft and has offered a $15 million prize to fans who can correctly predict all 32 players taken in order in the first found of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Fans must be 21 years of age or older to participate. The prize of $15 million will be paid out as an annuity of $300,000 annually for 50 years.

“As the official beer of choice for football fans across the country by providing them experiences and something to cheers to year-round,” said Bud Light VP of Marketing Andy Goeler.

Selections can be made over the next week with a deadline of Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. ET. The first round of the draft takes place in Las Vegas on Friday, April 29 and will air on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN, channels owned by the NFL and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), respectively.

Fans who are attending the NFL Draft Experience in Las Vegas have a chance to win an upgrade to VIP access if they correctly predict the first five picks. Fans who make their favorite team’s selection correctly have a chance to win additional prizes.

Bud Light is also offering free six-packs of beer for those who aren't attending the draft live and their favorite team doesn’t have a first-round draft pick.

Draft Odds: While it isn’t as tough as picking a perfect March Madness bracket, selecting all 32 picks in order is a very tough task. The uncertainty of who will be left on the board for each team and the likelihood of some potential draft day trades adds to the mystery of all 32 selections.

University of Michigan defender Aidan Hutchinson is currently the favorite to be selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) has Hutchinson listed as the favorite at odds of -200 followed by defensive lineman Travon Walker at +190. Outside of those two, the odds jump to longshots at odds of +1200 or higher. This marks the second straight year the Jaguars have selected first overall.

The Detroit Lions select second and are favored at DraftKings to take edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux at odds of +150. Hutchinson, if he is still available, has the next best odds at +160 followed by Walker at +450.

Bookies.com polled Lions fans and found Hutchinson is the preferred selection by 62% of fans followed by 21% voting Thibodeaux, 12% voting Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and 5% voting other.

Bookies.com lists odds of Thibodeaux at +150 followed by Hutchinson at +200 with offensive lineman Evan Neal ranking third at +450.

The Lions ranked last in the NFL in yards allowed and points allowed in the 2021 season, leading many to believe a defensive player will be the priority. The Lions also pick 32nd to close out the first round, meaning their selection could be a $15 million decider for a fan if they are perfect to that point.