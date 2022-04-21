 Skip to main content

Amazon Faces Activism Over Workplace Safety
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 5:05pm   Comments
  • A group of New York City and state pension funds owning over $5.3 billion of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock or ~0.3% of the company's market value urged fellow shareholders to vote against the re-election of two board members, the Wall Street Journal reports
  • New York City's pension fund paired up with New York state's pension fund and the Illinois state treasurer's office to vote against the re-election of Amazon directors Daniel Huttenlocher and Judith McGrath.
  • The funds alleged that Amazon's board failed to oversee the health and safety of its workers adequately and check the rate of worker injury and turnover at Amazon workplaces.
  • Also Read: Amazon In Trouble Over US Warehouse Safety, Study Finds
  • Amazon's directors have repeatedly declined requests to meet and discuss Amazon's treatment of its workers. The groups say they "violate state and federal law and conflict with Amazon's human-rights policy."
  • Earlier this month, Amazon's warehouse workers in Staten Island, N.Y., voted to create the tech giant's first union in the U.S.
  • In February, Dan Loeb, whose Third Point LLC counts Amazon as one of its most significant holdings, voiced $1 trillion of untapped value in Amazon's stock seeing more value as two separate companies: retail and cloud computing.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares closed lower by 3.70% at $2,974.17 on Thursday.

