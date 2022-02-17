 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Activist Investor Daniel Loeb Sees ~$1 Trillion Untapped Value In Amazon
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 6:48am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Activist Investor Daniel Loeb Sees ~$1 Trillion Untapped Value In Amazon
  • The Wall Street Journal reports that activist investor Daniel Loeb sees about $1 trillion in untapped value at Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).
  • Loeb's Third Point LLC counts the e-commerce major as one of its most significant holdings.
  • Third Point, as of the end of 2021, had an Amazon stake valued at $784 million. The fund had a stake of roughly $608 million three months earlier.
  • Loeb was encouraged by Amazon's share buybacks for the first time in a decade, and detailed financial results, including breaking out advertising revenue and detailing capital expenditures by category.
  • Loeb feels that the market has failed to recognize the total value of Amazon's core e-commerce operation and its Amazon Web Services cloud unit. 
  • AWS has a so-called enterprise value of over $1.5 trillion, almost as much as the company's current market value of $1.6 trillion as per Loeb. Meanwhile, Amazon's retail business could be worth some $1 trillion.
  • Third Point thinks a spinoff of AWS could help ease regulators' concerns about the company's market power.
  • Amazon's cash cow AWS accounts for less than 13% of the revenue.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.34% at $3,172.85 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

A Better 5-Year Return Than Ford, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Bank Of America And Wells Fargo? This Chipmaker Has It
Amazon Is Undervalued, 'Worth $5,000 A Share': So What?
$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Amazon's Physical Stores Ambition Trails Expectations; Tigress Financial Sees 53% Upside
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Investing In Complex Times: Is Avoiding Mistakes The Most Important Strategy?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Dan LoebNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com