KeyBanc's Take On Alphabet, Trade Desk, Meta, Pinterest, Snap Ahead Of Quarterly Earnings
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 4:18pm   Comments
  • KeyBanc saw another volatile advertising earnings season as inflation and macro pressures weighed on advertising budgets.
  • KeyBanc saw diversified advertisers (Overweight-rated Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD)) within the internet sector facing the least fundamental risk. 
  • Alphabet's price target of $3,075 reflected a 2023E GAAP P/E multiple of 22.1x.
  • With enhanced disclosures of Google Cloud, it saw investor focus shift toward a sum-of-the-parts framework, which will help drive multiple expansions. 
  • The Trade Desk's price target of $90 reflected a 22x 2023E EV/S. 
  • It saw TTD trade above peers due to its rapid growth rate, 30%+ EBITDA margin structure, and strategic value as the largest independent AdTech platform. 
  • Conversely, it saw e-commerce end product remaining a headwind to Overweight-rated Facebook rebranded Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS). 
  • Meta's price target of $280 reflected a 2023E GAAP EPS multiple of ~22.1x.
  • KeyBanc saw Meta's numerous growth initiatives (e.g., WhatsApp, Facebook Shops, Instagram Reels, Oculus, A/R, etc.) create a potential for meaningful LT revenue, EBITDA, and EPS growth. 
  • Pinterest's price target of $36 reflected 6.0x 2023E EV/S. 
  • While it remained constructive on Overweight-rated Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), we are cautious about the rate of reacceleration contemplated in Street models for 2022E/2023E revenue growth.
  • Snap's $45 price target reflected a 2023E EV/S multiple of 10.1x.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

