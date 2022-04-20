 Skip to main content

57% Swedes Now Support Country Joining NATO Amid Russia Threat, Poll Finds

Navdeep Yadav , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2022 4:25am   Comments
A new finding shows that a growing majority of Swedes are in favor of joining NATO, amid ever-increasing tensions with Russia.

A poll conducted by Demoskop and commissioned by a Swedish daily — Aftonbladet newspaper — showed that almost 57% of Swedes now favor NATO membership, up from 51% in March, according to a Reuters report.

Those opposed to joining saw a decline of 3% down from 24% earlier, while those who were undecided dipped to 22% from 25%.

Sweden, alongside Finland, look poised to join NATO in the summer, according to an earlier report.

Finnish media outlets also showed a swift u-turn among the citizens of the country, with a majority of Finns now favoring supporting their government's decision to join NATO.

Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly warned Sweden and Finland of the consequences if they decide to join NATO.

Sweden, which has not been at war since the time of Napoleon, has built its security policy on "non-participation in military alliances." However, with a potential threat of a Russian invasion similar to that of Ukraine, the country's leaders seem to be bracing up.

Posted-In: European Union Finland NATO RussiaNews Politics Global General Best of Benzinga

