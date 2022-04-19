 Skip to main content

Chipotle Mexican Grill Launches $50M Venture Fund
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 12:30pm   Comments
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) said it is launching a new venture, Cultivate Next, with an initial size of $50 million.
  • Cultivate Next aims to support Series B stage companies that can accelerate its priorities like running restaurants and amplifying technology and innovation.
  • "We are exploring investments in emerging innovation that will enhance our employee and guest experience, and quite possibly revolutionize the restaurant industry," said Curt Garner, Chief Technology Officer, Chipotle.
  • Price Action: CMG shares are trading higher by 2.73% at $1,633.23 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

