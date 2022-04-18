U.S. airlines on Monday rushed to end the COVID-19 mask mandate but continued to recommend wearing a face mask when using public transport after a federal judge in Florida called the two-year-old rule for public transportation unlawful.

What Happened: United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL, Delta Air Lines Inc DAL and American Airlines Group Inc AAL were among the first U.S. carriers to announce the changes to the face mask policy.

Chicago-based UAL said masks were no longer required on domestic flights, some international flights, or at U.S. airports.

Masks are no longer required on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon the arrival country's requirements) or at U.S. airports. More comfortable keeping yours on? Go right ahead… the choice is yours (you look dino-mite either way)! pic.twitter.com/hwq678v55d — United Airlines (@united) April 18, 2022

Atlanta, Georgia-based Delta said effective immediately, masks are optional for all airport employees, crew members and customers inside U.S. airports and onboard all domestic aircraft and most international flights.

The airline, however, said employees and customers may continue wearing masks if they so choose.

American Airlines said face masks would no longer be required at U.S. airports and on domestic flights, adding that customers and team members may continue to wear masks at their discretion.

Why It Matters: U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the Biden administration’s face mask mandate for public transportation exceeded the authority granted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) under federal law and was issued in violation of rule-making procedures, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Mizelle, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, reportedly said Congress had never clearly given the CDC the power to issue population-wide preventive public-health measures.

The CDC first recommended the wearing of non-medical face masks in public in April 2020.

UAL stock closed 2.57% lower at $43.9 a share on Monday.

