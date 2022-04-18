 Skip to main content

Here's What Made Needham Bullish On This CyberSecurity Company
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 3:12pm   Comments
  • Needham hosted CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) on its first in-person NDR since COVID started. It had a Buy rating with a $340 (51.6% upside) price target.
  • CrowdSrike developed the critical elements of technology with an integrated vision of a trustworthy Cloud-Native Security platform, from the lightweight agent with the embedded Threat Graph to the Data lake structure with its unique time-based architecture. 
  • CrowdStrike did not see any price pressure. Crowd's ARPU rose across each customer tier with the record highest gross retention at 98.1%. Needham did not see CrowdStrike over-priced. 
  • Moreover, CrowdStrike sold value. It is often able to reduce Security spending costs for customers. 
  • Finally, CrowdStrike is more than cloud technology. It's a cloud frictionless GTM. 
  • CRWD delivered another exceptional quarter, beating consensus revenues by 5% and posting a record Net New ARR of ~$217 million in 4QFY22 while adding over 1,600 new customers for the third consecutive quarter.
  • CrowdStrike traded at an 11% discount to the hyper-growth security comps despite better margins and above-median growth.
  • Needham saw CrowdStrike likely to grow over 50% for the next 2-3 years and 30% plus longer-term and deliver substantial Operating Margin leverage.
  • CrowdStrike's platform delivered a powerful blend of frictionless trial and deployment and exceptional scalability, leading to the rapid growth of over 50% for the next 3-5 years. 
  • Needham saw CrowdStrike reach 20%-30% Operating Margins over the next 3-5 years. CrowdStrike already produced 30%-35% Free Cash Flow Margins.
  • Needham sees CRWD as a core tech holding.
  • Price Action: CRWD shares traded lower by 3.79% at $226.31 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for CRWD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2022Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CRWD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

