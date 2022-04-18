Here's What Made Needham Bullish On This CyberSecurity Company
- Needham hosted CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) on its first in-person NDR since COVID started. It had a Buy rating with a $340 (51.6% upside) price target.
- CrowdSrike developed the critical elements of technology with an integrated vision of a trustworthy Cloud-Native Security platform, from the lightweight agent with the embedded Threat Graph to the Data lake structure with its unique time-based architecture.
- CrowdStrike did not see any price pressure. Crowd's ARPU rose across each customer tier with the record highest gross retention at 98.1%. Needham did not see CrowdStrike over-priced.
- Moreover, CrowdStrike sold value. It is often able to reduce Security spending costs for customers.
- Finally, CrowdStrike is more than cloud technology. It's a cloud frictionless GTM.
- CRWD delivered another exceptional quarter, beating consensus revenues by 5% and posting a record Net New ARR of ~$217 million in 4QFY22 while adding over 1,600 new customers for the third consecutive quarter.
- CrowdStrike traded at an 11% discount to the hyper-growth security comps despite better margins and above-median growth.
- Needham saw CrowdStrike likely to grow over 50% for the next 2-3 years and 30% plus longer-term and deliver substantial Operating Margin leverage.
- CrowdStrike's platform delivered a powerful blend of frictionless trial and deployment and exceptional scalability, leading to the rapid growth of over 50% for the next 3-5 years.
- Needham saw CrowdStrike reach 20%-30% Operating Margins over the next 3-5 years. CrowdStrike already produced 30%-35% Free Cash Flow Margins.
- Needham sees CRWD as a core tech holding.
- Price Action: CRWD shares traded lower by 3.79% at $226.31 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for CRWD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Mar 2022
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for CRWD
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech