Tesla's Optimus Robot Could Arrive As Soon As EV Full Self-Driving

During Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) most recent earnings call, CEO Elon Musk laid out expectations for achieving full self-driving in 2022, but he noted the company's main priority in terms of products was to develop an AI humanoid robot it calls Optimus.

Musk explained how the two are related Thursday in an interview clip that was released during "TED2022."

"In order to solve self-driving you really needed to solve real-world AI and at the point at which you solve real-world AI for a car, which is really a robot on four wheels, you can then generalize that to a robot on legs," Musk said.

Currently, the robot is lacking the ability to be manufactured at scale, as well as real-world intelligence, he noted, adding that it needs to have enough intelligence to navigate the real world and do useful things without being explicitly instructed.

"People have no idea. This is going to be bigger than the car," Musk emphasized.

Some examples of things Optimus will be able to do include making dinner, mowing the lawn and even taking care of a loved one, he said, adding the bot will be able to recognize and differentiate between individuals in a household.

"Obviously we need to be careful that this doesn't become a dystopian situation," Musk said. It will be important to incorporate safety features that are localized and cannot be updated remotely, he explained, suggesting that there should be a regulatory authority for AI.

Musk envisions a future in which a majority of homes are accompanied by robots.

"I think we will have like an interesting prototype sometime this year. We might have something useful next year, but I think quite likely within at least two years," Musk said.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla