Tesla Has Ramped Up Hiring For Elon Musk's Humanoid Robot Project

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ramped up hiring for its humanoid robot project, also known as Optimus or Tesla Bot, Electrek reported on Monday, citing the company’s job listings.

What Happened: The Elon Musk-led company is hiring for various positions in the Autopilot & Robotics category, including Deep Learning Engineers, Motion Planning & Navigation, Controls Engineer, and more.

Why It Matters: Tesla revealed a humanoid robot at its AI Day last year. The bot, Musk said, seeks to change the perception of Tesla being just a car company and make it about being the “world’s largest robotic company.”

Musk in January had said Tesla's AI humanoid robot, Optimus, sits high in terms of priority and is the most important product development the company is working on, this year.

Last week Musk said Tesla could start humanoid production next year.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 4.8% lower at $975.9 a share on Monday.

Photo courtesy: Tesla