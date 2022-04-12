 Skip to main content

Tesla Has Ramped Up Hiring For Elon Musk's Humanoid Robot Project
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 12, 2022 7:55am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ramped up hiring for its humanoid robot project, also known as Optimus or Tesla Bot, Electrek reported on Monday, citing the company’s job listings. 

What Happened: The Elon Musk-led company is hiring for various positions in the Autopilot & Robotics category, including Deep Learning EngineersMotion Planning & NavigationControls Engineer, and more

See Also: Elon Musk Says He's 'Driving' The Tesla Bot Program Personally — Because He 'Has To'

Why It Matters: Tesla revealed a humanoid robot at its AI Day last year. The bot, Musk said, seeks to change the perception of Tesla being just a car company and make it about being the “world’s largest robotic company.”

Musk in January had said Tesla's AI humanoid robot, Optimus, sits high in terms of priority and is the most important product development the company is working on, this year.  

Last week Musk said Tesla could start humanoid production next year. 

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 4.8% lower at $975.9 a share on Monday.

Photo courtesy: Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk Optimus Tesla BotNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

