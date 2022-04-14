 Skip to main content

Stellantis, Qualcomm Partner To Power Vehicle Platforms With Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solutions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2022 8:11am   Comments
  • Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOMforged a multi-year technology collaboration. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • The alliance will help Stellantis merge all software domains into High-Performance Computers, leveraging the high-performance, low-power Snapdragon Automotive Platforms across all significant vehicle domains.
  • The companies look to utilize the latest Snapdragon Digital Chassis advancements in vehicles across Stellantis' 14 automotive brands beginning in 2024. 
  • Stellantis will use next-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms to power the in-car communication and infotainment systems for STLA SmartCockpit designed and engineered with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF) operating as Foxconn
  • The first application will be in the Maserati brand to power the next generation Stellantis infotainment system.
  • Price Action: QCOM shares traded higher by 0.36% at $141.00 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Tech

