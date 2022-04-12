Read How Wildpack Beverage Fared In March Orders
- Wildpack Beverage Inc (TSXV: CANS) (OTC: WLDPF) reported March can throughput of 19 million, a 15% month-over-month increase.
- Order surpassed the previous monthly high for the third consecutive month, with 146 orders representing a 19% increase.
- New customers' conversion reached a high of 31, a 3% increase over the previous monthly high.
- Wildpack's Las Vegas label and sleeve printing operations had a 22% improvement month-over-month to 1.33 million units, including a single-day production record of 88,000 units.
- Filling yields were 91%, and decorating yields were 99%, both improvements over the previous month.
- Price Action: CANS shares are trading lower by 6.25% at C$0.30 on TSXV on the last check Tuesday.
