Read How Wildpack Beverage Fared In March Orders
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 3:04pm   Comments
  • Wildpack Beverage Inc (TSXV: CANS) (OTC: WLDPFreported March can throughput of 19 million, a 15% month-over-month increase.
  • Order surpassed the previous monthly high for the third consecutive month, with 146 orders representing a 19% increase.
  • New customers' conversion reached a high of 31, a 3% increase over the previous monthly high.
  • Wildpack's Las Vegas label and sleeve printing operations had a 22% improvement month-over-month to 1.33 million units, including a single-day production record of 88,000 units.
  • Filling yields were 91%, and decorating yields were 99%, both improvements over the previous month.
  • Price Action: CANS shares are trading lower by 6.25% at C$0.30 on TSXV on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

