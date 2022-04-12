 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Toyota To Launch Its New Electric SUV On May 12 In Japan
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 6:43am   Comments
Share:
Toyota To Launch Its New Electric SUV On May 12 In Japan
  • Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) plans to launch its new electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), bZ4X BEV, on May 12 in Japan.
  • The battery-electric vehicle (BEV) dedicated platform is a first for Toyota. It aims to offer power efficiency (128Wh/km), a cruising range for practical driving of 559 km, and a battery retention ratio of 90% after 10 years.
  • In Japan, all vehicles will be leased to eliminate customer concerns regarding BEVs, while implementing battery management for all vehicles to promote the 3Rs (Rebuild, Reuse, Recycle) of batteries.
  • Toyota will commence the first phase by accepting applications for the first 3,000 units on May 12.
  • A total of 5,000 units for production and sales are planned for the first year.
  • The company is developing a lineup of electric vehicles as part of its measure to achieve carbon neutrality (CN) by 2050 and reduce CO2.
  • Price Action: TM shares closed lower by 0.67% at $169.64 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TM)

EV Week In Review: Musk Stars At 'Cyber Rodeo' Show, GM Dips Heel Into Low-cost EVs, Toyota Takes A Leaf Out of Tesla's Book And More
Ominous Death Cross Forms On Toyota Motor's Chart
Toyota Adds New Jobs As EV Production Kicks Into High Gear
Like Tesla, Toyota Motor Looks To Develop Autonomous Driving Tech With Cheaper Cameras
3 Ways Rising Gas Prices Are Impacting The Auto Industry
Volkswagen To Scrap Dozens Of Models To Focus On Premium Market: FT
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs EVsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com