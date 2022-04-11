Western Sanctions On Russia Jeopardizes Satellite Launches To Space: Reuters
- In the coming years, U.S. rocket companies remain burdened with ferrying hundreds of satellites to space as sanctions sideline the Russian space launch industry, Reuters reports.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s Elon Musk owned SpaceX, Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR), and Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB) will likely fill the vacuum. However, the industry officials doubt their capacity to ramp up quickly.
- More than 800 satellites under 100 kilograms would likely be put in orbit this year alone, nearly double the number of launches in 2021.
- Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck saw issues from SpaceX, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS), and OneWeb built satellite networks during the launch of the mega-constellations as the new vehicles continued to outweigh the high launch cadences.
- Russia maintained an over 16% share of the global launch market over the past five years. A French-Russian joint venture Starsem also launched the Soyuz rockets.
- An analyst saw the "new space companies" like SpaceX, Rocket Lab, and Astra Space as the winners from the surging demand.
- Experts saw Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) blockbuster launch contracts for Project Kuiper incentivize rocket makers to speed up production.
- An analyst, SpaceX's Starship could crush pricing in the commercial market on Musk's whims.
