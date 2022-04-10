Elon Musk And Jeff Bezos Agree Over Something For A Change: What To Do With Twitter HQ

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos’ suggestion to turn only a portion of Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter was a “great idea.”

What Happened: Musk, who was recently appointed to Twitter's board after revealing a 9.2% stake in the company, on Sunday ran an online poll asking if the microblogging firm's HQ should be converted to a shelter “since no one shows up anyway.”

The Twitter poll secured over 1.83 million votes, with more than 91.5% saying yes.

Bezos Response: Bezos responded to Musk's tweet, suggesting Twitter could try converting only a portion of its HQ like how the e-commerce giant had done for its downtown Seattle office buildings.

Or do portion. Worked out great and makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer. https://t.co/r0dZWsMxWT https://t.co/NbUNl1bkJ3 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 10, 2022

Bezos is currently serving as executive chairman at Amazon after stepping down as CEO last year.

Why It Matters: Musk, who has been a critic of the social media giant, is likely to shake up things at Twitter as a director, according to many people. His term will last until 2024. Under the new agreement with Twitter, Musk is prohibited from acquiring more than 14.9% of the company.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal last week informed employees of a “highly unusual” internal AMA with Musk meant to “assuage anxious workers," as per a report by The Washington Post.

Price Action: Twitter closed 3.75% lower at $46.2 a share on Friday.