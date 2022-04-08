Elon Musk To Do 'Unusual' AMA With Twitter Staff To Quell Worries: Report

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk will be part of an “ask me anything” (AMA) session with Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) employees, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing internal messages at the microblogging site.

What Happened: Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal informed employees of the “highly unusual” internal AMA meant to “assuage anxious workers” after “internal outcries” over Musk’s appointment as a board member at the social media company.

“Following our board announcement, many of you have had different types of questions about Elon Musk, and I want to welcome you to ask those questions to him,” the report said, citing Agrawal's company-wide email.

Twitter employees reportedly expressed worries that Musk could “inflict damage to the company’s culture” and make it harder for people to do their jobs.

Tesla and Twitter did not respond to Benzinga's request for comment at press time.

See Also: What Can Elon Musk Do At Twitter? Here's What An Ex-Tesla Board Member Has To Say

Why It Matters: Twitter named Musk a board member earlier this week after significant drama and a regulatory disclosure that the billionaire entrepreneur has picked a stake worth $2.8 billion in the company.

Musk has been a critic of some of Twitter’s policies and has said he hopes to improve the social media platform while serving on the company’s board.

Prior to being named a Class 2 director, Musk asked his 80.3 million followers on the microblogging site if they wanted an “edit button.” Twitter later revealed it had already been working on that feature.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 1.1% higher at $1,057.3 a share on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.