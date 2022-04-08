 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk To Do 'Unusual' AMA With Twitter Staff To Quell Worries: Report
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 08, 2022 4:48am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk To Do 'Unusual' AMA With Twitter Staff To Quell Worries: Report

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk will be part of an “ask me anything” (AMA) session with Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) employees, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing internal messages at the microblogging site. 

What Happened: Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal informed employees of the “highly unusual” internal AMA meant to “assuage anxious workers” after “internal outcries” over Musk’s appointment as a board member at the social media company.

“Following our board announcement, many of you have had different types of questions about Elon Musk, and I want to welcome you to ask those questions to him,” the report said, citing Agrawal's company-wide email.

Twitter employees reportedly expressed worries that Musk could “inflict damage to the company’s culture” and make it harder for people to do their jobs.

Tesla and Twitter did not respond to Benzinga's request for comment at press time.

See Also: What Can Elon Musk Do At Twitter? Here's What An Ex-Tesla Board Member Has To Say

Why It Matters: Twitter named Musk a board member earlier this week after significant drama and a regulatory disclosure that the billionaire entrepreneur has picked a stake worth $2.8 billion in the company. 

Musk has been a critic of some of Twitter’s policies and has said he hopes to improve the social media platform while serving on the company’s board. 

Prior to being named a Class 2 director, Musk asked his 80.3 million followers on the microblogging site if they wanted an “edit button.” Twitter later revealed it had already been working on that feature.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 1.1% higher at $1,057.3 a share on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

How Elon Musk May Have Just Reignited His War With The SEC
All The Run-Ins Elon Musk Has Had With The SEC
Weibo Plays With the Big Boys in Numbers, But Investors Still Worry
After Tequila, Belt Buckles And Flamethrowers, Could This Be The Next Great Tesla Novelty Item?
New York Times Issues Twitter Mandate For Journalists
Chart Wars, Twitter Vs. Meta Platforms: How Has Elon Musk's Role As Shareholder Influenced Stock Price?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk Parag AgrawalNews Social Media Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com