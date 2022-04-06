What Can Elon Musk Do At Twitter? Here's What An Ex-Tesla Board Member Has To Say

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk will likely shake things up at Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) as a director, according to a former board member of the electric vehicle firm, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

What Happened: Steve Westly, a Tesla bull and founder of The Westly Group venture fund, said he believes Musk’s interactions with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal are not going to be boring or quiet.

“I think he is going to push all of them…he’s going to shake things up,” Westly told Bloomberg in a video interview.

Westly said Musk is a "big win" for Twitter.

“For sure he is a bit temperamental, a bit irascible but he pushes people to be the best ... and likes to push the boundaries. My advice to Twitter executives is, put on your track shoes now because Elon is going to push you to pick up the pace.”

Why It Matters: Musk has taken a 9.1% active stake in Twitter, according to an updated filing. He’s been named a board member and will serve as a Class 2 director until 2024.

Musk has been a critic of some of Twitter’s policies and has said he hopes to improve the social media platform while serving on the company’s board.

Earlier this week, he asked his 80.3 million followers on Twitter if they wanted an “edit button.” Twitter later revealed it has already been working on one for a year now.

Agrawal welcomed Musk, saying he is “a passionate believer and intense critic of the service,” making him the perfect fit “in the boardroom” to make Twitter “stronger in the long-term.”

Price Action: Twitter stock closed 0.4% lower at $50.7 a share on Wednesday.