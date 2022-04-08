TSMC Scores In Q1 Thanks To Apple, Samsung
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (NYSE: TSM) first-quarter FY22 revenue jumped 36% to NT$491.1 billion ($17 billion).
- Higher demand for smartphones, computers, and car chips and the ongoing semiconductor crisis helped boost prices, Bloomberg reports.
- TSMC kept production running in China, even as many other factories struggled to cope with the local pandemic policy.
- Meanwhile, the wait times for semiconductor delivery extended again in March due to China's Covid lockdowns and a Japan earthquake.
- TSMC did not look to revise its sales and capital spending forecasts for 2022.
- Demand for mobile phones, smart televisions, and other gadgets from Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) remained robust despite consumers in major markets in Europe, and the U.S. resumed their offices.
- Price Action: TSM shares are trading higher by 0.33% at $100.85 premarket on the last check Friday.
