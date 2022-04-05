Intel CEO Looks To Meet TSMC On His Asia Visit To Meet Customers, Suppliers
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger is visiting Asian customers and suppliers in Japan, Taiwan, and India, Bloomberg reports.
- Gelsinger also looks to meet leading contract chipmaker and client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM).
- Intel depends on Tokyo Electron Ltd (OTC: TOELY) for chipmaking equipment.
- Intel relies on Ibiden Co Ltd (OTC: IBIDY) and Unimicron Technology Corp. for Ajinomoto build-up film substrates, materials required for the packaging process.
- The report quoted an Intel representative saying that the company looks to increase local engagements with global employees, customers, partners, suppliers, and other key stakeholders to drive innovation and restore balance and resilience to the worldwide supply chain.
- Price Action: INTC shares closed higher by 2.27% at $49.20 on Monday.
