Discovery Chief Overhauls Leadership After WarnerMedia Acquisition
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) CEO David Zaslav picked his lieutenants as senior leaders of the combined group after acquiring WarnerMedia from AT&T Inc (NYSE: T), the Financial Times reports.
- The $43 billion merger of Warner and Discovery will likely close by April 8.
- JB Perrette, who has led Discovery's international and streaming businesses, is set to run the streaming businesses of the combined Warner-Discovery.
- Kathleen Finch, another Discovery executive, will run the television channels, including TBS and TNT.
- Discovery's CFO will hold the equivalent jobs at the new group.
- Nine senior executives from Warner, including its CEO Jason Kilar, departed from the company.
- Price Action: DISCA shares traded lower by 3.59% at $23.06 on the last check Thursday.
