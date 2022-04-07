 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Discovery Chief Overhauls Leadership After WarnerMedia Acquisition
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 2:50pm   Comments
Share:
Discovery Chief Overhauls Leadership After WarnerMedia Acquisition
  • Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) CEO David Zaslav picked his lieutenants as senior leaders of the combined group after acquiring WarnerMedia from AT&T Inc (NYSE: T), the Financial Times reports.
  • The $43 billion merger of Warner and Discovery will likely close by April 8.
  • JB Perrette, who has led Discovery's international and streaming businesses, is set to run the streaming businesses of the combined Warner-Discovery. 
  • Also Read: AT&T To Spin Off Interest In WarnerMedia To Its ShareholdersDiscovery CFO Confirms Merger With WarnerMedia's HBO Max App
  • Kathleen Finch, another Discovery executive, will run the television channels, including TBS and TNT.
  • Discovery's CFO will hold the equivalent jobs at the new group.
  • Nine senior executives from Warner, including its CEO Jason Kilar, departed from the company.
  • Price Action: DISCA shares traded lower by 3.59% at $23.06 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. - Series A Common Stock Whale Trades For April 05
WarnerMedia CEO Departs One Week Before Discovery Merger
What Are Whales Doing With Discovery
After Formula One Success, Netflix Is Filming A Docuseries On This Sport
What Are Whales Doing With Discovery
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DISCA
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com